Sequel Bits : Dragon, Halloween, Justice League 2, Lethal Weapon 5, Fury Road 2

“Amadeus” and “Homeland” actor F.Murray Abraham will voice the villain Grimmel in the second sequel to animated hit “How to Train Your Dragon”, opening in 2019. Deadline.

Danny McBride, co-writer of the upcoming “Halloween” reboot/sequel, suggests that the new film will not only be set in an alternate reality from the sequels but it might also change the ending of John Carpenter’s original film. “We’re kind of ignoring all the films past the first one, It picks up after the first one, but it’s sort of an alternate reality. It’s as if the first Halloween ended in a slightly different way.” Yahoo.

If some subtle hints in the film are anything to go by, the inevitable “Justice League” sequel might include the villainous Injustice League, featuring loony luminaries like The Joker (Jared Leto), Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) and Lex Luthor (Jesse Eisenberg).

Beware : The following post gives away the film’s post-credits sequences. MoviePilot.

“Mad Max Fury Road” director George Miller is suing studio Warner Bros for unpaid earnings, putting the sequels future in doubt. SMH.

While he refuses to say whether or not he’s committed, Mel Gibson has confirmed that he’s had discussions with Danny Glover and Richard Donner about the recently rumoured “Lethal Weapon 5”. Out promoting “Daddy’s Home 2” on “Good Morning America”, Gibson said “You know, I went to see Dan the other night. He was doing a theatre production in L.A. of a play he made great (sic) 17 years ago, he reprised it. I went to see him with Donner… so we got to talking, so yeah, maybe.”