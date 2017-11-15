A new trailer for TV’s Waco

The second trailer for Paramount Network’s new series “Waco,” premiering January 24, 2018 at 10:00 PM ET/PT on Paramount Network, has been released.

With an all-star cast including Michael Shannon, Taylor Kitsch, John Leguizamo, Andrea Riseborough, Rory Culkin, Melissa Benoist, Paul Sparks, Shea Whigham, Camryn Manheim, and Julia Garner, “Waco” is a compelling six-part scripted event series based on the controversial and harrowing true story of the 1993 standoff between the FBI, ATF and David Koresh’s spiritual sect in Waco, TX that resulted in a deadly shootout and fire.

“Waco” is written by John Erick Dowdle (Eps. 1,2 & 6), Drew Dowdle (Eps. 1,2 & 6), Salvatore Stabile (Eps. 3 & 5) and Sarah Nicole Jones (Ep. 4), and directed by John Erick Dowdle (Eps. 1-3 & 6) and Dennie Gordon (Eps. 4 & 5). The series is executive produced by John Erick Dowdle, Drew Dowdle, Salvatore Stabile, Michael Shannon and Taylor Kitsch.