What Women Want is getting remade – with a key twist

I thought the answer to what men want would be fairly obvious, but regardless of my experiences, a remake of “What Women Want” is getting made, but titled “What Men Want”. The new movie will star Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”) as the lead.

According to Deadline, the film will follow a female sports agent (Henson) who has been constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When she gains the power to hear men’s thoughts, she is able to shift the paradigm to her advantage as she races to sign the NBA’s next superstar.

The original 2000 movie starred Mel Gibson as the chauvinist lead who gained the power of reading women’s minds.

Will Packer and James Lopez will produce.