Giveaway : Atomic Blonde DVDs

To celebrate the release of “Atomic Blonde”, released this week through Universal Sony Pictures, Moviehole have 10 copies on DVD to give away to readers.

Oscar®-winner Charlize Theron (Mad Max: Fury Road, The Fate of the Furious) stars as MI6’s most lethal assassin and the crown jewel of her Majesty’s secret intelligence service, Lorraine Broughton, in Atomic Blonde. When she’s sent on a covert mission into Cold War Berlin, she must use all the spy craft, sensuality and savagery she has to stay alive in a city simmering with revolution and double-crossing traitors. Joined by James McAvoy (Split, X- Men: First Class), Sofia Boutella (The Mummy, Star Trek Beyond) and John Goodman (Transformers: The Last Knight, Patriots Day) in the adrenaline pumping, stylish spy-thriller, “Atomic Blonde” is available on 4K Ultra HDTM, Blu-rayTM and DVD from November 15, 2017.

With the Berlin Wall about to fall, elusive secret agent Broughton (Theron) travels into the heart of the city to take down a ruthless espionage ring. Double-crossed while collecting stolen intelligence in East Germany, she unleashes a deadly arsenal of skills, butting heads with fellow agent David Percival (McAvoy) and rookie French spy Delphine (Boutella).

Ice-cold, Broughton must now navigate her way through a deadly game of spies, while fighting ferocious killers along the way in this breakneck action-thriller from director David Leitch (Deadpool 2, John Wick). Adapted from Antony Johnson’s graphic novel, The Coldest City, the explosive film set in the late eighties takes viewers on a high-stakes chase as the relentless and murderously brilliant Broughton attempts to escape Berlin.

For your chance to win a copy, simply enter your details below and let us know your favourite kick-arse female?

Your Name

Your Email

Your Answer

Your Postal Address





Entries close Friday November 24.