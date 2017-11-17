Giveaway : An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power DVDs

To celebrate the release of “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power”, released this week through Universal Sony Pictures, Moviehole have 10 copies on DVD to give away to readers.

Al Gore’s award-winning, impassioned, stirring and proudly memorable follow-up to 2006’s “An Inconvenient Truth”, “An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power” arrives on Blu-rayTM & DVD from November 15, 2017.

Ten years after the Academy Award®-winning, An Inconvenient Truth brought climate change to the forefront of mainstream culture, former United States Vice President Al Gore continues his tireless fight to educate the next generation of climate champions. Eye-opening and alarming, this compelling follow-up shows that while the stakes have never been higher, the solutions to the climate crisis are still within our reach.

In An Inconvenient Sequel, Al Gore continues his fight, traveling around the world to train an army of activists and influence international climate policy. Cameras follow him behind the scenes — in moments both private and public, funny and poignant. An Inconvenient Sequel tracks world policy leaders including Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, on their stance on climate change culminating in this year’s Paris Agreement.

