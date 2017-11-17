James Franco on board as the next Marvel mutant Multiple Man

Franco is proving himself to be a jack of all trades in the acting world, and is set to become the next Marvel Comics mutant in “Multiple Man”. Fox are developing the movie, with Franco to play the lead character, Allan Heinberg to pen the script, and Simon Kinberg producing alongside Franco’s Ramona Films.

The character of Multiple Man is otherwise known as Jamie Madrox, and is part of the X-Men universe. In the comics, Madrox conveyed his cloning powers at birth, when a second, identical version of him appeared after the doctor slapped the infant to get him to breathe. His father, a worker at the Los Alamos Nuclear Research Center, moved his family to a remote farm where his son — fitted with a special suit to control his powers designed by X-Men patriarch Professor Xavier — lived quietly until the suit malfunctioned and he began to go crazy. His cloning abilities drove Madrox to have various collisions and collaborations with both the X-Men and Fantastic Four (via Deadline).

Franco alongside his brother Dave are currently working on “The Hardy Men”, scripted by Kinberg and based on the Hardy Brothers character. Fox are heavily involved with X-Men characters at the moment, so it’s no surprise they’re targeting yet another.