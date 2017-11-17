Bill Murray classic gets the TV treatment

A reboot of the classic Bill Murray-Harold Ramis comedy “Stripes” is in the works.

According to Deadline, CBS is taking the 1981 comedy and transferring it to the small screen with original director Ivan Reitman attached to direct and executive produce.

The project hails from the Whitest Kids U’Know trio of Trevor Moore, Sam Brown and Zach Cregger, Sony Pictures TV and CBS Television Studios.

Like the film, the series adaptation penned by Moore, Brown and Cregger focuses on a perennial rebellious outsider who finally finds his purpose in life when he joins the U.S. military and must unite a group of ragtag eccentrics. Moore, Brown and Cregger executive produce with Julius Goldy Sharpe and Tom Pollock, with Amie Karp and Peter Fried producing. Sony Pictures Television will produce in association with CBS Television Studios.

No doubt none of the original actors will be back for the single-camera TV comedy.