George Clooney heads back to TV for Colonel role

George Clooney will return to TV for the limited series “Catch 22”, Deadline reported today.

The six-part series, based on Joseph Heller’s novel, will hail from Paramount Television and Anonymous Content. The project is eyeing an early 2018 start.

Clooney will both star in and direct the series, co-written by Luke Davies and David Michôd (“Animal Kingdom”), who also will executive produce.



It tells the story of Yossarian, a U.S. Air Force bombardier who is furious because thousands of people he has never met are trying to kill him. But his real problem is not the enemy — it is his own army, which keeps increasing the number of missions the men must fly to complete their service. If Yossarian makes any attempt to avoid the perilous missions he’s assigned, he’ll be in violation of Catch-22, a hilariously sinister bureaucratic rule which specifies that a concern for one’s own safety in the face of dangers that are real and immediate is the process of a rational mind; a man is considered insane if he willingly continues to fly dangerous combat missions, but a request to be removed from duty is evidence of sanity and therefore makes him ineligible to be relieved from duty.

Clooney will star as Colonel Cathcart.

Clooney and his producing partner Grant Heslov will direct.