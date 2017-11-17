Casting : Detective Pikachu, Gloria, One Hit Wendy

Justice Smith (“The Get Down”) will play the lead role in Legendary’s Pokemon movie “Detective Pikachu”. No plot details are available yet for the Rob Letterman directed film. (Deadline)

John Turturro, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Michael Cera, Brad Garrett and Holland Taylor will join Julianne Moore in director Sebastian Lelio’s re-imagining of his 2013 Chilean-Spanish drama, “Gloria”. Moore stars as a woman starting over and looking for love in her 50s. (Deadline)

Fox has nabbed Julianne Hough for a musical comedy series, “One Hit Wendy”, that will be executive produced by Dianne Warren. The “Footloose” alum plays Wendy, a one-hit wonder who peaked at 18 and who now tries to guide her talented niece, Jordan, through the music industry and keep her from making the same mistakes she did. (THR)