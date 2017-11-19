Huge names circling Tarantino’s next! Cruise! DiCaprio! Pitt! Robbie!

If the box office returns on his last couple of films weren’t any indication, Tarantino’s still got stronger pull than Lou Ferrigno in a tug-a-war comp.

The filmmaker’s next, a 60’s/70’s piece featuring a subplot about the Manson murders, has reportedly caught the attention of some of today’s biggest names. Among them, Tarantino’s “Hateful Eight” villain Leonardo DiCaprio, legendary Tom Cruise (hard to believe he’s yet to with the Oscar winning director!), Brad Pitt (who worked with the “Reservoir Dogs” director on “Inglourious Basterds”), and in-demand Aussie starlet Margot Robbie (“I, Tonya”). There’s apparently two male lead roles, so it’s uncertain whether all three actors mentioned above will play parts – if the deals get made – or just two of them.

In addition to the casting report (via Deadline), Sony Pictures has snagged the distribution rights to the film.

Company chief Tom Rothman sent out the following email to announce the news :

Dear Colleagues,

I am pleased to report that late last night, Sony did indeed succeed in securing the worldwide rights in all media to Quentin Tarantino’s next epic film. I was looking forward to sharing the news with you all myself this morning, but unfortunately the story leaked.

Bottom line: Quentin chose Sony over many other competitors. And he did this because of all of YOU! He remembers well the outstanding job the company did on Django, and was particularly impressed last week by the presentation of our marketing and distribution capabilities, both domestically and internationally. I’m grateful to all who worked to make this happen and confident that we will do a great job for him on this film and others to come.

It’s a real credit to the studio and to each of you.

Congrats,

Tom Rothman

Chairman Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group

The untitled movie goes into production next year.