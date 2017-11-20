Trailer : The Strangers: Prey at Night

Here’s your first official look at the terrifying follow-up to 2008’s “The Strangers”. It’s been a long time coming for the sequel, and if the trailer is anything to go by – it’ll be a horror-filled scare fest for fans.

A family’s road trip takes a dangerous turn when they arrive at a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives and find it mysteriously deserted. Under the cover of darkness, three masked psychopaths pay them a visit to test the family’s every limit as they struggle to survive. Johannes Roberts directs this horror film inspired by the 2008 smash hit THE STRANGERS.

Starring: Christina Hendricks, Martin Henderson, Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman.

See it in cinemas from March 2018 and check out the teaser above.