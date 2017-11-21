Sequel to Murder on the Orient Express making tracks

Wow, that was a bad pun even by my standards. It’ll perplex you even more when you discover that the sequel isn’t a train movie.

“Murder on the Orient Express” is still chugging along in theatres, but it seems there’s enough faith in it reaching the next station that Fox is already developing its sequel. “Death on the Nile” is the next instalment in the Agatha Christie series, with Hercule Poirot back at the helm of another mystery to solve.

Michael Green will again pen the script, moving the crime solving from the rails to the water in “Death on the Nile”, and whilst no deal has been made with Kenneth Branagh to return as director and his role as Poirot, it’s expected that he will reprise both roles.

The Hollywood Reporter has the exclusive, with Twentieth Century Fox set to develop the next film. Per the news, the book saw the detective on a vacation in Egypt and becoming involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad. The novel once again featured socialites, social climbers and high society’s help in the cast.

Just like “Orient Express”, “Nile” has been a film before, way back in the black and white days of 1978 and starring Albert Finney as Poirot, Bette Davis, Mia Farrow, Maggie Smith, Angela Lansbury and David Niven, among others.