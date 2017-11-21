Lizzy Caplan in talks to join Channing Tatum in Gambit

“X-Men” spin-off flick “Gambit” could get Lizzy Caplan aboard as a female lead, according to Variety. Caplan is reportedly in talks to join the cast alongside Channing Tatum in the new superhero film.

Tatum is already cast in the title role, who per the report is a ragin’ Cajun whose ability to control kinetic energy enables him to weaponize playing cards and other projectiles. Caplan would be the female lead, but no word on her character details at this stage.

The film has been long-gestating but recently got announced for a Valentine’s Day 2019 release.

Taylor Kitsch already played Gambit back in the 2009 “X-Men Origins: Wolverine” movie, but Tatum has been attached for the standalone film for some time now.