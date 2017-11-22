Trailer : Peter Rabbit

Sony Pictures have released a second trailer for the cutesy “Peter Rabbit”, coming out this February. Starring Domhnall Gleeson and Rose Byrne, and featuring the voices of James Cordon, Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki and Daisey Ridley, it’s certainly a case of nature running wild.

Check out the trailer above, and see it in cinemas in February.

Peter Rabbit, the mischievous and adventurous hero who has captivated generations of readers, now takes on the starring role of his own irreverent, contemporary comedy with attitude. In the film, Peter’s feud with Mr. McGregor (Domhnall Gleeson) escalates to greater heights than ever before as they rival for the affections of the warm-hearted animal lover who lives next door (Rose Byrne). James Corden voices the character of Peter with playful spirit and wild charm, with Margot Robbie, Elizabeth Debicki, and Daisy Ridley performing the voice roles of the triplets, Flopsy, Mopsy, and Cottontail.