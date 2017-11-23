Jude Law cast in Captain Marvel

Jude Law is in talks to be the male lead alongside Brie Larson in “Captain Marvel” to play Doctor Walter Lawson, a.k.a. Mar-Vell, who becomes a mentor of sorts to Carol Danvers (Larson) as she tries to figure out her new powers, according to Variety.

Ben Mendelsohn is also attached to the film to play the villain. Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck are directing with Kevin Feige producing.

“Captain Marvel” follows Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. The resulting alteration imbues her with the superpowers of strength, energy projection, and flight. The flick is set in the ’90s, and Samuel L. Jackson is also expected to appear as Nick Fury.

A release date of March 8, 2019 is expected at this stage.