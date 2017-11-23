First look at Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Happy Holidays from the dinosaurs! Director J.A. Bayona has revealed the first footage of “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” on his Twitter, showing lead actor Chris Pratt with a baby raptor. Aww so cute 🙂

Thus far no plot details have been revealed about the dino-sequel, but hopefully a trailer is coming soon. Alongside Pratt, the film stars Bryce Dallas Howard, BD Wong, James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, and Jeff Goldblum reprising his role as Dr Ian Malcolm.

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” will come into theatres from June 22, 2018.