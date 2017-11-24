Jillian Bell cast in marathon movie

“Rough Night” star Jillian Bell has been cast in “Brittany Runs A Marathon”, as the title character. She joins Michaela Watkins, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Lil Rel Howery, Micah Stock and Alice Lee in the cast. Paul Downs Colaizzo will direct the film as his debut effort, and the movie was a brainchild of his own.

According to the Deadline report, the film is based on Colaizzo’s real life friend, an underachieving and over-partied 28-year-old woman who decides to take control of her life— one New York City block at a time.

Tobey Maguire, Matthew Plouffe and Margot Hand are producing the project. Richard Weinberg, Bell and Colaizzo are executive producing, and the film is currently in production.

Bell is also set to star in a remake of “Splash” alongside Channing Tatum.