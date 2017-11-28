Meghan Markle departing Suits

In news that will surprise no one following the big Royal engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, “Suits” have made an official announcement that Markle will wrap up her role as Rachel Zane after 7 seasons.

The show will return for an 8th season to the USA Network in 2018, but minus Markle’s character. Their statement is below:

“From all of us at USA Network and Universal Cable Productions, we want to send our most heartfelt congratulations to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on their engagement. Meghan has been a member of our family for seven years and it has been a joy to work with her. We want to thank her for her undeniable passion and dedication to Suits, and we wish her the very best.”

At least she’s departing to a life of glamour and lots of Royal activities, right?! Congrats to the happy couple.