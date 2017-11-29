Tanna Frederick set for lead in sci-fi drama South of Hope Street

Fabbo indie film and theater star Tanna Frederick has snared the lead role in a new Jane Spencer written/directed sci-fi drama that’ll co-star Tarantino fave Michael Madsen. The presser follows!

Actor Tanna Frederick (“Irene in Time,” “Hollywood Dreams”) has been inked as lead in the sci-fi drama “South of Hope Street.” Written and directed by Jane Spencer and co-starring Michael Madsen (“The Hateful Eight” and the Playstation series “Powers”), “South of Hope Street” will feature Frederick as Denise, a woman who notices strange events in the sky, a phenomenon that only grows more curious as the world around her seems oblivious to the change.

“It is very exciting to finally be filming ‘South of Hope Street’ with the brilliant Tanna Frederick, who worked with me on developing it when we shot it as a short a few years ago,” says director Spencer. “She has an amazing quality and truthfulness onscreen, which will be powerful against the beautiful strangeness of our story. ‘South of Hope Street’ is set a little into the future, and I like to think of films like Truffaut’s ‘Fahrenheit 451’ and Godard’s ‘Alphaville’ as a way to describe it….’

Frederick and Madsen make up part of the international cast of “South of Hope Street,” which also includes Dhafer L’Abidine (“A Hologram for the King”), Pascal Ulli (“I Am the Keeper”), Hilmir Snaer Gudnason (“101 Reykjavik”) and Patricia Sluka. Three weeks of production will commence at the end of November in Zurich, Switzerland, and resume after the holiday break with several weeks of shooting near the mountains in Lucerne, with a planned wrap in March of 2018.

Filmmaker Spencer, an American currently based in Europe, is producing the film with Remo Pini, Amy Williams, and Danijela Jasprica, through her company WARD9 Productions; the film is repped for international sales by Marina Cordoni at MCE in Toronto. Spencer’s previous features include the “Little Noises” (which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival); “Faces on Mars” (which premiered in Switzerland at Solothurn; and “The Ninth Cloud,” which starred Madsen, Jean-Hugues Anglade, and Megan Maczko.

Based in Los Angeles, Tanna Frederick’s most recent starring role was as producer and star of the VR series “Defrost,” directed by veteran Randal Kleiser and co-starring Harry Hamlin and Bruce Davison. That follows a number of acclaimed parts in films directed by Henry Jaglom, including “Ovation” with James Denton, “The M Word” with Michael Imperioli, “Just 45 Minutes from Broadway” with Judd Nelson, “Queen of the Lot” with Noah Wyle, “Irene in Time” with Karen Black, and “Hollywood Dreams” with Justin Kirk, which earned Frederick Best Actress Awards at film festivals in Houston, Fargo, Montana, and Iowa. Frederick has also appeared on the sketch comedy series “TMI Hollywood.”

On stage, Frederick drew raves for her performance in Jaglom’s “Train to Zakopane,” and also starred in the film version released at the Jewish Film Festival in April 2017. Other acclaimed stage roles include the Edgemar Theatre productions of “The Rainmaker” in 2013 (LA Stage and Eddon awards for Best Actress); and the Carl Weathers-directed “Danny and the Deep Blue Sea” by John Patrick Shanley earlier this year.