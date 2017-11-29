Giveaway : The Dark Tower DVDs

To celebrate the release of “The Dark Tower” on DVD and blu-ray, Moviehole have 10 DVD copies to give away!

Eleven-year-old Jake Chambers, played by Tom Taylor (Doctor Foster, Legends), experiences strange and confusing prophetic visions of a Gunslinger seeking to stop a Man in Black from destroying a tower and bringing ruin to the world, yet he is dismissed by all around him. Upon finding a portal to this post-apocalyptic world, Jake encounters Roland (Elba), the last of the Gunslingers and a force for good. He is a character that is haunted by the ghosts of his past yet is driven to do what is right to avenge them. Roland is in the fight of his life to save the Dark Tower and makes it his absolute purpose to track down Walter Padick (McConaughey). A ruthless deceiver and sorcerer, Walter – The Man in Black – is determined to destroy the Tower, a soaring pinnacle that holds the universe together, and rule over its infinite kingdoms. This magical and thrilling fantasy world is made even more real through flawless cinematic effects that make you feel as if you are right there with them.

An exhilarating tale of survival, the cosmos and the elements that make up our very existence, this is one not to be missed. Directed by the visionary Nikolaj Arcel (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, A Royal Affair) with an award- winning cast, get lost within the mystical dreams of young Jake Chambers and join the fight to save The Dark Tower when it is released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-RayTM and DVD from 29 November 2017, and digital from 15 November 2017.

Entries close Wednesday December 6th at 5pm AEST.