5 Breaking Bits – Ant-Man & The Wasp, Master & Commander 2, Ricci, Light, Cameron, Whitford,

1. Christina Ricci and former “Who’s the Boss?” actress Judith Light will star in a psychological thriller for Lifetime inspired by the groundbreaking 19th century journalist Nellie Bly.

2. Bradley Whitford, Toby Kebbell, and Scoot McNairy have joined the cast of Karyn Kusama’s crime thriller “Destroyer”, toplined by Nicole Kidman and focusing on the moral and existential odyssey of LAPD detective Erin Bell who, as a young cop, was placed undercover with a gang in the California desert with tragic results. When the leader of that gang re-emerges many years later, she must work her way back through the remaining members and into her own history with them to finally reckon with the demons that destroyed her past.

3. Russell Crowe is suggesting that the rumoured “Master and Commander” sequel might be setting sail soon.

4. Evangeline Lily says the upcoming “Ant-Man” sequel reminds her lost of “Lost”, storywise-speaking.

5. Disney darling Dove Cameron has joined ABC’s “Agents of S.H.I.EL.D”.