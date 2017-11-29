Teaser Trailer : Avengers : Infinity War

Marvel has officially released (as opposed to the inebriated looking fiend handing out copies of it on a DV-R at your local Caltex tomorrow morning) the trailer for the highly-anticipated “this is how you do a superhero team-up movie right” “Avengers : Infinity War”. Just as the film is expected to break all kinds of records when it opens in May, so too is the trailer – sure to slow down a few channels as punters slam that ‘Play’ button continuously over the next day or so. Film stars, among others, most of the guys seen at Robert Downey Jr’s impromptu louah in Feb. Joe & Anthony Russo direct.

“Avengers : Infinity War” opens May 4.