Hellboy release date confirmed

Okay so for the record, I had this reported on a while back but was asked to shut my mouth on it…. regardless, “Hellboy” now has an official release date via The Hollywood Reporter news. January 11, 2019 is the officially set date from Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment, for the reboot with David Harbour in the lead role.

The Neil Marshall directed film centres around a demon, raised by a professor, working to fight supernatural evildoers for an organization called Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense. As yet, an official synopsis for the film hasn’t been revealed.

Ron Perlman played Hellboy back in 2004 & 2008, but the reboot sees Harbour take the horns…er, reigns…