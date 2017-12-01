Trailer : Mary Magdalene

Another new trailer to feast your eyes upon courtesy of Transmission films – the new one for Mary Magdalene, starring Rooney Mara as Mary Magdalene, Joaquin Phoenix as Jesus, alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor and Tahar Rahim.

Set in the Holy Land in the first century, MARY MAGDALENE is the story of a young woman who leaves her small fishing village and family to join a new movement. Inspired by its charismatic leader, Jesus of Nazareth, and his teachings, Mary sets out with the disciples on the journey to Jerusalem, where she finds herself at the centre of the founding story of Christianity. MARY MAGDALENE brings a unique and fascinating character to the fore and places her at heart of the greatest origin story of all.

MARY MAGDALENE is a See-Saw Films and Porchlight Films production, directed by Garth Davis, and produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Liz Watts. Screenwriters are Helen Edmundson and Philippa Goslett.

Check out the trailer above and see it in theatres from March 22, 2018.