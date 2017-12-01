TV :Mindhunters renewed, The Oath & Tell Me A Story announced, Day and Night pick-up, Lucas & Cannavale join new series

Mindhunters

Netflix announced today that the critically-acclaimed, crime drama series “Mindhunters” will return for a second season.

Jonathan Groff, Holt McCallany, Anna Torv, Hannah Gross and newcomer Cameron Britton star in the critically acclaimed (it’s chalked up a 96% Certified Fresh on RT) series, which premiered in October.

Among the show’s executive producers, film maestro David Fincher and actress Charlize Theron.

The Oath

Crackle announced today a March 8th premiere for their new original script series, “The Oath” from Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson and starring former “True Blood” fave Ryan Kwanten. Created by Joe Halpin, the series fixes on a former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy and also stars Katrina Law, Cory Hardrict, Arlen Escarpeta, J.J. Soria and ‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Sean Bean.

The 10-episode series explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend and sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join – only a select few make the cut-but once inside, members will do what they must to protect each other from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks.



Tell Me A Story

CBS All Access, the CBS Television Network’s digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced a new original series order for psychological thriller “Tell Me A Story”. The series will be produced by Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment. Kevin Williamson will serve as executive producer and writer, and Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor will serve as executive producers for the series.The show takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Jack and the Beanstalk” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder.

Day and Night

Netflix has acquired the Chinese series “Day and Night”, a 32-episode drama series that follows the investigation of a grisly unsolved murder. Per THR, “The police detective in charge is recused from the case when it is revealed that his twin brother is the top suspect. Spurned by the suspension, the detective then quits his job — only to be recruited by the new lead investigator as a secret consultant. The title is a reference to the dual but often uncertain identities of the two brothers — one ostensibly righteous by day, the other allegedly evil at night.” Directed by Wei Wang, the series stars Yueming Pan as both brothers.

Yellowstone

“Red Dog” and “Hulk” star Josh Lucas has joined the cast of the Kevin Costner mini-series. Per Deadline, “Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, under constant attack by those it borders — land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first National Park. It is an intense study of a violent world far from media scrutiny — where land grabs make developers billions, and politicians are bought and sold by the world’s largest oil and lumber corporations. Lucas will play the young John Dutton.” The show hails from Oscar-nominated writer/executive producer Taylor Sheridan.

Homecoming

Bobby Cannavale (“Annie”, “Ant-Man”) has joined Julia Roberts in the new half-hour drama series “Homecoming”, which has received a two-season straight-to-series order at Amazon. Per Deadline, “Homecoming” is a “psychological thriller that centers on Heidi (Roberts), a caseworker at a secret government facility, and a soldier (James) eager to rejoin civilian life. Cannavale plays Colin Belfast, the ambitious off-site supervisor of the Homecoming Initiative.