Cleopatra Jones remake in the works at WB!

If 2017 was the year of the sequel than reboots of urban classics seems to be woody motivation for Hollywood in ’18.

Hot on the heels of New Line’s “Shaft” reboot, starring Samuel L.Jackson and Richard Roundtree, and a new incarnation of “Super Fly”, set up at Sony, Warner Bros have announced plans to bring back old Tamara Dobson classic “Cleopatra Jones”.

The original 1973 blaxploitation flick starred Dobson as an undercover government agent who poses as a supermodel for her cover. Misha Green has be set to write and produce the remake, which is sticking with the “female James Bond” structure that the original attempted to pass itself off as.

Green is the co-creator, writer and exec producer of WNG’s ”Underground”, the civil war series featuring Amirah Vann.

Via ‘Deadline‘