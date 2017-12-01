New details, pic on Del Toro’s Star Wars character

It’ll get out in a week or so anyway, when the film starts playing for press, but details on Benicio Del Toro’s character in “Star Wars : The Last Jedi” have been uncovered by Empire.

The “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Sicario” thesp plays DJ, a “an underworld slicer”, in the Rian Johnson directed film. As “Star Wars” fans will be aware (especially those familiar with the spin-of material, like the novels and video games), a “Slicer” is essentially an intergalactic appellation for a computer hacker.

It’s unknown, until those first press screenings, which side ‘DJ’ will be doing the ‘hacking’ for.

“This character could come straight out of a Bob Dylan or Tom Waites song, or even a Dostoyevsky novel,” says Del Toro in Empire. “He’s like something out of Dickens; there have been characters like him in all kinds of literature.”

“He’s like a knife: if you grab him by the blade, he’ll cut you. If you grab him by the handle, he can be very, very useful.”