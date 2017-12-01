Sequel Bits : Shaft, Power Rangers, Spider’s Web, Four Brothers, Fahrenheit 11/9

Shaft 2

Warner Bros has skedded it’s “Shaft” reboot-sequel for June 14, 2019. The flick, hailing from Tim Story, stars Samuel L.Jackson and Jessie T.Usher as father and son, with Alexandra Shipp and original ‘Shaft’ Richard Roundtree co-starring.

Power Rangers 2

“Power Rangers” star Dacre Montgomery believes a sequel isn’t out of the realm of possibility. Talking to The Wrap, the actor said “I think that cast, we’re like family — we have a little group chat — we all would love to do a sequel. I know we’d all be there in a heartbeat and if something does come through the woodwork, which I’m not suggesting it wouldn’t — I actually don’t think it’s out of sight, but if it does, we’d be very excited to do a sequel.”

The Girl in the Spider’s Web

“Mindhunters” scene-stealer Cameron Britton has joined the cast of “The Girl in the Spider’s Web”. The actor will play a computer expert and friend to Claire Foy’s Lisabeth Salander character. (Variety)

Fahrenheit 11/9

The Weinstein’s are blocking Michael Moore from being able to set his “Fahrenheit 911” sequel – this one fixes on the day Donald Trump pulled off the unlikely to become the U.S President – with a theatrical distributor or premium broadcast outlet. “Moore, who blasted Harvey Weinstein after numerous women came forward in press reports, doesn’t want to pay anything because morally it would compromise his film to cut a check to a man he considers a sexual predator, sources said”. More at Deadline.

Four Brothers 2

Tyrese Gibson has taken to Instagram to announce Paramount’s investment in a sequel to the four-hander.