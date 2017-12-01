Stranger Things season 3 officially a go on Netflix

While it’s hardly surprising news given its popularity, Netflix has officially given the green light to “Stranger Things” season 3. They announced the news on Twitter, after forming a [probably pointless] poll.

FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening. — Netflix US (@netflix) December 1, 2017

“Stranger Things” has proven to be a hit for the streaming service, so a third season will be welcomed with open arms by the fans.

The show stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Cara Buono, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sadie Sink, and many more.