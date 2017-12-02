In today’s news : Queen biopic, Detective Pikachu, James Franco, The Chilling Aventures of Sabrina

Queen biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody” has halted production, with director Bryan Singer’s health cited as the reason.

The studio and Singer’s reps have both made comments regarding the hold up, albeit vague…

“Twentieth Century Fox Film has temporarily halted production on Bohemian Rhapsody due to the unexpected unavailability of Bryan Singer.”

Singer’s reps: “This is a personal health matter concerning Bryan and his family. Bryan hopes to get back to work on the film soon after the holidays.”

The film, which has Rami Malek in the role of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury, is at this stage still targeting a December 25, 2018 release date. Via Deadline.

“Detective Pikachu” has found its female lead in Kathryn Newton, with the “Big Little Lies” star said to be in negotiations for the live-action Pokemon film.

Via Variety, the actress will star alongside Justice Smith in the film, directed by Rob Letterman. Still no specific plot details available!

James Franco looks to continue his directing/starring efforts, and is in talks to play Shel Silverstein, a children’s book author, cartoonist and lyricist.

The film will be based on a book by Lisa Rogak titled “A Boy Named Shel”, and a script written by Chris Shafer & Paul Vicknair.

Given the large kudos received recently for Franco’s work for “The Disaster Artist”, he’d certainly be a good choice to portray another true life performer. News via Deadline.

Netflix has picked up “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” for 2 seasons, and 20 episodes. The series is based on the Archie comic and is from the same team as “Riverdale”, thus potentially opening doors for cross-overs.

The character of Sabrina has been notably absent from the “Riverdale” series, hence the standalone series. If you’re expecting a jocular look at witch craft like the 90s version starring Melissa Joan Hart, though, prepare for disappointment. Or excitement, depending on if you enjoy “Riverdale”.

Per Deadline, the show is a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. The adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature — half-witch, half-mortal — while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.